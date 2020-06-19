St. Louis City and County now recognize the Juneteenth holiday

Breaking News
ST. LOUIS – St. Louis City and County are now both officially recognizing Juneteenth. This comes as several events are planned in celebration of the holiday, including one at the House of Soul.

Owner Nichol Stevenson says it’s been hard times dealing with COVID-19 but she couldn’t let Juneteenth go by without having a special weekend of events.

It’s kicking off Friday with music and arts and continuing into Saturday, finishing off Sunday with something special for the fathers.

Meanwhile, President of the Board of Alderman Lewis Reed and Radio One are teaming up for a ride for freedom.

As more people are deciding to recognize and celebrate the holiday, there’s a push to keep this momentum going.

House of Soul has more information on the weekend of events their website.

Visit ForTheCultureSTL for a list of other events happening across town.

