St. Louis City and County police share details of 3 linked homicides

ST. LOUIS– St. Louis City and County Police are holding a press conference this morning to talk about several different shootings and crimes.

St. Louis City Police will discuss the four people shot downtown last night. At least one person was killed.

The shooting happened at 20th and St. Charles streets, one block south of Washington Avenue, at about 8:40 p.m.

The victims were attending a candlelight vigil for Demetrise Thomas, 27, who was shot and killed at basically the same location Monday just before 1:00 a.m.

Also, Detectives in St. Louis City and County believe they’ve gathered enough evidence and information to link three recent murders in the area. The killings happened three days apart, respectively – on Sept. 13, Sept. 16, and Sept. 19.

Two of the investigations occurred in St. Louis City and the third homicide occurred in St. Louis County jurisdiction involving 16-year old Marnay Haynes on Sept. 13th.