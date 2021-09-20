St. Louis City and County police link three homicide investigations

ST. LOUIS – Detectives in St. Louis City and County believe they’ve gathered enough evidence and information to link three recent murders in the area.

The killings happened three days apart, respectively – on Sept. 13, Sept. 16, and Sept. 19.

According to county police spokeswoman Sgt. Tracy Panus, the Sept. 13 shooting occurred just after 9:30 p.m. in the 9900 block of Glen Owen Drive.

Police responded to a ShotSpotter activation at that location and found a girl, Marnay Haynes, who had been shot several times and was laying in the middle of the street. Haynes was pronounced dead at the scene. She was 16.

Haynes had been reported missing as a runaway but was not considered endangered.

On Sept. 16, city police were called to a shooting in the 3800 block of W. Florissant Avenue around 11:45 p.m. and found the body of a woman in her 30s.

Around 12:10 p.m. on Sept. 19, officers found 24-year-old Casey Ross shot to death in a vacant lot in the 1500 block of Mullanphy Street.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department will hold a news conference Tuesday morning around 11 a.m. to further address the matter.

Anyone with information on the W. Florissant and Mullanphy murders can contact city homicide detectives at 314-444-5371. Those with information on the Glen Owens killing can contact county investigators at 636-529-8210.

If you have a tip in any of the aforementioned investigations and wish to remain anonymous, you can call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.