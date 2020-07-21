St. Louis City and County public libraries will host notaries to help folks who want to file absentee ballots

ST. LOUIS – Another election is just around the corner but the coronavirus has some looking for alternative ways to vote.

Over the next week and a half, notaries will be volunteering at 11 different St. Louis City and St. Louis County libraries to help folks with absentee voting.

As the number of coronavirus cases continues to spike across our region, it has some wary of heading to the polls on Election Day.

Officials are expecting a large number of absentee ballots this year.

Unless you have the coronavirus or are part of the high-risk population, you’ll need to get your absentee ballot notarized.

The National Council of Jewish Women St. Louis is teaming up with the Jewish Community Relations Council to offer free ballot notarizations at nearly a dozen public libraries in the city and county.

Here’s how it works: fill out your ballot before you come and bring some sort of identification; even a utility bill will work.

Just leave the signature part blank. Once you get it notarized, you can bring it to your board of elections office on or before August 4 or mail it but it must be there by that date.