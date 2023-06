ST. LOUIS – St. Louis City and County mark the start of ‘pride month’ Thursday.

The city of St. Louis will raise the city’s official pride flag outside City Hall at 10:00 a.m. Mayor Tishaura Jones will be joined by leaders of area advocacy groups, and St. Louis County Executive Sam Page will help raise the county’s pride flags at 8:15 a.m. in Clayton.

He says the flags symbolize the county’s support of LGBTQ residents and employees.