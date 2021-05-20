St. Louis City and County receive millions of new rental assistance funds

ST. LOUIS– A new pool of funding is now available for people who have fallen behind on paying their rent and utilities.

St. Louis City is receiving $7.5M dollars in federal Emergency Rental Assistance and St. Louis County is receiving $29.8M.

St. Louis County Executive Sam Page signed a bill into law allowing the county to receive the funds. It comes after the County Council agreed to accept the funds earlier this week.

This is the second round of federal grants the city and county have received to help families stay in their homes.

“We have already dedicated more than $173 million to off-setting the financial and social burdens caused by COVID-19 in St. Louis County. These additional funds will help stabilize families struggling to stay housed,” said St. Louis County Executive Sam Page.

In St. Louis City, this current round of funding is called STL City ERA1 expects additional federal assistance in the months to come under STL City ERA2.

“The COVID 19 pandemic has highlighted the inequities that families and residents of St. Louis face, including the threat of eviction through no fault of their own. This program ensures those families can keep a roof over their head and their utilities on, and limits the devastating effects of eviction, housing insecurity, unemployment, and illness and other hardships they are suffering,” said Mayor Jones.

Eligibility requirements include:

Having a household income at or below 80% of the area median income,

Having a demonstrated risk of housing instability or homelessness without assistance, and

One or more individuals in the household currently experiencing a reduction in household income.

This funding is separate from the State of Missouri’s State Assistance for Housing Relief program. However, you can not apply for funding through both programs.

In St. Louis County you can learn more at stlcorona.com.

In St. Louis City you can learn more on the Department of Human Services page.