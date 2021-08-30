St. Louis City and County to make mask mandate extension decision today

ST. LOUIS – The future of mask mandates is front and center today in both St. Louis City and St. Louis County.

The Board of Aldermen will meet in a special virtual session at 10:00 a.m. Monday to consider extending the city’s mask mandate for another 30 days.

Board of Alderman President Lewis Reed is sponsoring Resolution 81 which would extend the mandate. The resolution says St. Louis City is classified by the CDC as a high COVID transmission area and only about 45 percent of eligible residents in the city are fully vaccinated.

The resolution points out that a new state law says public health orders may only be issued for 30 days in a 6 month period when the governor has declared a state of emergency. After 30 days, local governing bodies have to approve any extensions. There is some question about the extension issue since Governor Mike Parson signed an executive order on Friday declaring a state of emergency over Missouri.

The city’s mask mandate order expired on Saturday.

St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page is also expected to address the mask mandate issue in the county during his COVID briefing Monday morning. Page’s Chief Spokesperson Doug Moore said since the county council passed a resolution on Friday supporting the county mask mandate, the county’s legal counsel has asked a judge to lift the preliminary injunction blocking the county from imposing the mandate. Moore said Page will likely say the county’s message is clear that people should wear masks and get vaccinated when they are eligible.

Page is also expected to point out that St. Louis County residents have now received more than 1,000,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

FOX 2 will carry Page’s 8:30 a.m. press conference on-air and online.

