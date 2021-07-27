St. Louis City Civil Service employees to get $100 giftcard if they get vaccinated

ST. LOUIS – There are new vaccination incentives for St. Louis City’s nearly 6,000 civil service employees.

The office of Mayor Tishaura Jones said eligible employees who complete the vaccination will receive $100 in gift cards and they can use paid time off when receiving their shot or shots.

This announcement along with the new mask mandate comes as Missouri has reached a 6-month high for COVID-19 cases.

“Getting vaccinated against COVID-19 remains the best way for St. Louisans to protect their families and greatly reduce their chance of ending up in the ICU, and we are using many different tools in our toolbox to encourage vaccination,” Jones said. “We are actively monitoring COVID-19 cases in the region, and like many other employers, are evaluating whether to mandate vaccines for City employees to protect the public and our workforce.”

The mayor’s office said the City of St. Louis Department of Health will continue to host pop-up clinics at 1520 Market Street. The next clinic is at the Enterprise Center on Saturday, July 31 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Those who receive their vaccination there will get a free pair of Cardinals tickets.

Click here for a full list of vaccination clinics.