St. Louis City & County issue COVID ‘health advisory’ and change mask recommendations

“People cannot feel safe just because they’ve had the two doses. They still need to protect themselves,” said one WHO official. (Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A joint “public health advisory” has been issued by the health departments in St. Louis City and County after the spread of the Delta COVID variant. They are urging people to get vaccinated as soon as possible because the new variant is much more transmissible.

Mask recommendations for vaccinated people in St. Louis City and County are also changing. Health officials are asking vaccinated people to wear masks indoors with people whose vaccination status is unknown. Anyone who is not vaccinated should continue wearing a mask in public.

Jefferson County has also issued a health advisory. There has been a spike in COVID cases there over the past two weeks among children and teens. This is concerning for health officials because the window to get vaccinated before school starts is closing.

The St. Louis County Health Department says that getting vaccinated remains the best weapon against the Delta variant.

To find a clinic or pharmacy near you with the COVID-19 vaccine available, please visit vaccines.gov.