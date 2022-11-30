ST. LOUIS – The City of St. Louis and St. Louis County will each launch winter operations beginning Thursday, Dec. 1, to support the unhoused by giving them a warm place to stay over the next few months.

The county’s Department of Human Services said the shelter, located at the Salvation Army – Family Haven in the 10700 block of Page Avenue, will act as a warming shelter through March 12, 2023.

The shelter will provide people with hot meals, laundry facilities, and case management services. It’ll be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, with no temperature restrictions.

For additional information on the shelter, contact the Salvation Army – Family Haven at 314-423-7770.

The Department of Human Services in the city is collaborating with funded and volunteer organizations to provide more than 600 shelter beds and 130 winter overflow beds to the homeless, with additional beds to be available in the coming weeks.

All city-funded shelters will be open 24/7 during winter. The city will keep its warming shelters open and available through March 31, 2023.

Anyone seeking shelter or offering support to their unhoused neighbors in the city or county should contact the United Way at 211 to check for available beds.