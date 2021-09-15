St. Louis City documents neighborhood population drop with 2020 Census data

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis City lost more than 5.5% of its population in the last decade, 2020 U.S. Census data shows. Fifty-five of the city’s 79 neighborhoods saw losses.

The neighborhoods seeing the largest population drops percentage-wise are: North Riverfront (-83.56%), Fairgrounds (-35.47%), College Hill (-33.56%), Walnut Park East (-33.24%), and Mark Twain I-70 Industrial (-30.35%).

The biggest population increases percentage-wise are: Kosciusko (271.43%), Cheltenham (103.23%), Downtown (46.25%), Downtown West (29.82%), and Midtown (21.41%).

The city’s Planning & Urban Design Agency was responsible for sorting and compiling the data.

There are also fewer vacant housing units in the city compared to a decade ago. More than 28,600 homes were found to be vacant in 2020, a 15.72% reduction from 2010. Three neighborhoods had more than 1,000 vacanies in 2020: Dutchtown (1,529), Central West End (1,311), and the Greater Ville (1,123).

You can view a map of the city showing changes in neighborhood populations. Below that, you can look at the city data, courtesy of the Planning & Urban Design Agency.

Total Population by Neighborhood (2010)

Total Population by Neighborhood (2020)

Total Change by Neighborhood (2010 - 2020)

Total Percentage Change by Neighborhood (2010 - 2020)