St. Louis City extends eviction moratorium until October 3

ST. LOUIS– All evictions in St. Louis City will be suspended until October 3. It comes as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued a new moratorium on evictions.

The new moratorium could help keep millions in their homes as the coronavirus’ delta variant has spread and states have been slow to release federal rental aid.

It would temporarily halt evictions in counties with “substantial and high levels” of virus transmissions and would cover areas where 90% of the U.S. population lives.

The Acting Director of the St. Louis City Health Department says the city is experiencing substantial transmission levels in accordance with the CDC definition.

Evictions will be allowed for several reasons including if the tenant engages in criminal activity, threatens the health or safety of other residents, damages or poses immediate risk or damage to property, violates building codes, or violates any other contractual agreements other than non-payment.

There is rental assistance available to those in need. You could learn more about Missouri COVID rental assistance here.