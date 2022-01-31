‘All clear’ given following St. Louis City Hall bomb threat

ST. LOUIS – Employees and visitors were allowed back inside St. Louis City Hall Monday afternoon following a bomb threat earlier in the day.

Nick Dunne, a spokesman for the mayor’s office, said the building was evacuated around 11:30 a.m. It was initially reported as a “police investigation.” Alderman Joe Vaccaro tweeted the building had been cleared out because of a bomb threat.

Just before 1 p.m., Evita Caldwell, a spokeswoman for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, confirmed it was, in fact, a bomb threat.

Caldwell said police and bomb-sniffing dogs scanned the building and determined it was not a credible threat.