ST. LOUIS – St. Louis city officials and the Urban League are co-hosting a warrant reset and second chance job fair at city hall later this month.

The event will give individuals an opportunity to reset the date of certain qualifying outstanding municipal warrants in St. Louis City, as well as qualifying low-level felonies such as child support.

The City of St. Louis Municipal Court and Circuit Court are participating, as well as the Circuit Attorney’s Office.

According to a statement from the Circuit Attorney’s Office, resetting warrants can prevent possible arrests and reduce negative outcomes on employment status and community safety.

The job fair is offering employment opportunities for all attendees, including those with prior convictions.

Warrant Reset and Second Chance Job Fair

St. Louis City Hall

Friday, August 26, from 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

1520 Market Street, 1st floor

For additional information on municipal warrants and traffic tickets, call 314-622-3231. For information about felony and misdemeanor warrants, dial 314-622-3340.

COVID guidelines will be observed and masks are strongly recommended.