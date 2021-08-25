St. Louis City hires new corrections commissioner

ST. LOUIS – A new corrections commissioner has been hired for the city of St. Louis.

Jennifer Clemons-Abdullah has 30 years of experience leading correctional institutions, according to a press release from the city. She is set to start Monday, Sept. 13.

“Ms. Clemons-Abdullah’s wealth of experience is essential during this critical time for the Corrections Division in the city of St. Louis,” said Dr. Dan Isom, acting public safety director.

“We look forward to working with her to bring the City Justice Center up to full operation after decades of neglect, and to help ensure the safety and well-being of our corrections staff and detainees.”

Former corrections commissioner Dale Glass resigned from his position after Mayor Tishaura Jones, Rep. Cori Bush, and others visited the city’s two jail facilities.

Throughout her career, Clemons-Abdullah “has exemplified dedication, passion for service, justice, and institutional excellence,” the press release states.

Her previous position was serving as an associate warden at the Federal Correctional Complex in Forrest City, Arkansas, as well as as a labor-management relations (LMR) chairperson, a prison rape elimination (PREA) coordinator, and an affirmation employment chair and incident commander (ICS), according to the press release.

Her career started in 1992 at the Department of Justice, Federal Bureau of Prisons.

“She also achieved an exemplary PREA Audit, led an Environment Management System (EMS) review prior to COVID, all while leading various departments to include psychology, financial management, correctional services, trust fund, human resources, food service, safety and health services,” the press release states.

Acting commissioner Jeffrey Carson will continue to serve as a supervisor for the Department of Corrections, according to the press release