ST. LOUIS – On Monday, St. Louis City will host an open house for a traffic study along the River Des Peres.

They’re studying ways to slow traffic and reduce crashes along River Des Peres boulevard from Landsdowne to Gravois.

Monday night’s meeting is from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Bishop Dubourg High School on Eichelberger Street.