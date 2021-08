ST. LOUIS – St. Louis City residents facing eviction can now get in-person help.

Walk-in clinics start Wednesday, August 11. One is at Horizon Housing on Arsenal in south St. Louis. There is another at Wohl Recreation Center on North Kingshighway at Dr. Martin Luther King Drive.

The clinics will be open from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Evening clinics will run from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesdays and Thursdays.

