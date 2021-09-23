St. Louis City offers $100 incentives for COVID vaccinations

In this file photo, a nurse prepares a dose of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against the new coronavirus to be injected at the Andras Josa Teaching Hospital in Nyiregyhaza, Hungary. (Attila Balazs/MTI via AP)

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The City of St. Louis is offering incentives to encourage more COVID-19 vaccinations. They are giving $100 gift cards from Commerce Bank and US Bank to people who receive a vaccination at Department of Health and Federally Qualified Health Centers. You must be 12 years of age or older to receive a vaccine.

“Vaccination remains the best way to avoid severe complications from COVID-19 and stay out of the hospital. An incentive may be the extra push some need to get vaccinated,” writes Dr. Fredrick Echols, Acting Director and Health Commissioner for the City of St. Louis.

St. Louis County has a similar program to encourage vaccinations through incentives. That program begins Saturday. They are handing out $100 Schnucks gift card and a $50 QuikTrip gas card to their home.

Statewide, 53 percent of Missourians have initiated the COVID vaccination process, and 47 percent have completed it. The numbers are higher in St. Louis County with 58 percent of St. Louis County residents starting the vaccination process while nearly 52 percent have completed it. In St. Louis City, more than 53 percent of residents have initiated the COVID vaccination process while over 46 percent have completed it.

Upcoming Department of Health COVID-19 Vaccination Clinics:

September 25

12th and Park

Recreation Center

1410 S Tucker

9:00 am to 3:00 pm

September 27 & 28

Salvation Army – Midtown

2900 Washington Ave

9:00 am to noon