ST. LOUIS – St. Louis City may bring back red-light cameras.

The city is looking into automated traffic enforcement solutions, including red-light and speed cameras. Mayor Tishaura Jones, Aldermanic President Megan Green, and others will outline legislation Monday to discourage dangerous driving.

Red-light cameras haven’t been used in St. Louis since 2015. That’s when the state supreme court set up restrictions.

It ruled that the cameras had to capture photos of the drivers, not just the vehicles.