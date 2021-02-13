St. Louis city officials look into justice center needs following recent riots

ST. LOUIS – The recent riots at the justice center were the subject of a meeting among St. Louis city leaders Friday. They also looked into complaints that have been raised about that facility.

The new corrections task force, comprised of eight members, held their first meeting Friday.

In response to the riots on Feb. 6, Mayor Lyda Krewson has asked a task force, comprised of eight members, to look into three things:

The complaints about the justice center over food, water, temperature, and clothing. The need to move cases through the court system that was halted due to COVID-19. The need for any new building equipment which is about 20 years old.

Department of corrections commissioner Dale Glass attended the meeting to answer questions.