St. Louis city partners with state, FEMA to vaccinate 168,000 over 8 weeks

ST. LOUIS – There’s a new use for the second floor of the Dome at America’s Center between sections 102 and 104: vaccinating.

“We are happy to have this eight-week program to provide an additional 168,000 vaccinations in the city of St. Louis,” Missouri Governor Mike Parson said.

The state of Missouri is working with the city of St. Louis and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to provide vaccination shots seven days a week for the next eight weeks beginning Wednesday, April 7.

“There have been stressful times for everyone in terms of at first we didn’t have enough PPE and then we didn’t have enough tests and then we didn’t have enough vaccine,” St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson said. “But all of these things are things that none of us have ever done before. Now we are here today to announce something I think is really exciting, the ability to partner with the state and FEMA to have eight weeks, 3,000 vaccinations a day.”

Those 3,000 vaccinations a day will be available to St. Louis city and county residents at this vaccination center, open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. for appointments.

Officials are asking everyone to register with the city, county, and state of Missouri vaccine navigator website.

Krewson is asking for volunteers to sign up to help facilitate the massive vaccination event.

The Department of Defense will be providing San Diego-based sailors to assist in the city.

“The Department of Defense has provided 138 sailors from a naval unite to come in, run the clinical side for us,” FEMA Site Coordinator DuWayne Tewes said. “We have provided volunteers and FEMA staff from other locations to take care of the nonpolitical side. So we are providing 180 to 190 people that are here every day to support this effort.”