St. Louis City Police continue to search for driver in fatal hit and run

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis City Police continue to search for a driver who hit and killed a woman Wednesday morning in north St. Louis.

Police say the tragedy all unfolded near the intersection of North Grand Boulevard and St. Louis Avenue where a woman was hit by a red pickup truck around 6 a.m. The driver fled the scene.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Bommarito Automotive Group SKYFOX was over the scene.

Residents say this is a very busy and dangerous intersection and they want something done to slow traffic down to help prevent another deadly crash.

Jimmie Willie who lives on Grand walks frequently and says he has become numb to the wrecks. Willie says the most common causes are drivers speeding and disregarding stop signs.

”There are a lot of hit and runs around here. It’s been a lot of that going around here, and it’s sad to say people don’t stop and deal with the consequences. Maybe if they stop, they would not be in trouble when they got caught,” he said.

One resident who did not want to be identified says, “It’s a sad thing to get killed and it’s a hit and run. They need to do something about this. It’s been going on too long.”

The crash closed the intersection and roads early Wednesday morning as police reconstructed the crash.

A spokesperson with the St. Louis Mayor’s Office says a lot of aldermen have speed humps coming to their wards. However, the city cannot install speed humps on major thoroughfares like Grand, so other measures for mitigating speeding will have to be considered to get people to slow down.

St. Louis City Police encourage anyone with information about the hit and run to contact St. Louis City Police.