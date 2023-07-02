ST. LOUIS – St. Louis City Police are investigating three shootings that happened in a 6-hour span.

Officers shared that two men were shot and killed around 8:00 p.m. Saturday. It happened inside a home on Carr Street just off Lindenwood Avenue.

Then around 4:00 a.m., a man was shot multiple times. EMS took that victim to a nearby hospital where he died from his injuries.

Homicide detectives are handling both crime scenes. FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.