ST. LOUIS – The three St. Louis City police officers injured during a mental health crisis call are home Sunday morning recovering.

The shooting happened on Friday at an apartment in the Skinker-Debaliviere neighborhood. That’s just north of Forest Park.

Police said the 71-year-old suspect had a gun in his pocket. One of the officers was shot in the shoulder. Two other officers were hurt trying to restrain the suspect.

Investigators are recommending a psychiatric evaluation for the 71-year-old.