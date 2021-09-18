St. Louis City police to enforce curfew violations for juveniles

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is enforcing curfew violations for juveniles.

Curfew hours are 11:59 p.m. until 5 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 11 p.m. until 5 a.m. on weekdays.

The enforcement comes after an increase of juveniles being downtown in the early morning hours on weekends, according to a public notice statement by the police department.

“While we want everyone to have a safe and fun experience downtown, disorderly conduct and criminal activity will not be tolerated,” the public notice says.

“Parents should respond to pick up their child within 45 minutes of being notified by police regarding curfew violations.”

It also states that parents who do not respond are subject to citations for “contributing to the delinquency of a minor.”

“We will continue to work with the Mayor’s Office of Children, Youth, and Families to find alternative ways for juveniles to socialize in a safe and orderly manner,” the public notice says.

On Tuesday, St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones launched the Downtown Engagement and Public Safety Initiative to improve public safety.

The initiative includes having 30 police officers in downtown areas on weekends, as well as a task force made up of civic, business, and community leaders who will meet weekly on how to improve downtown.

There also will be an enforcement on park curfews, parking rules, and other issues.