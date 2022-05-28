ST. LOUIS – Pools around the St. Louis area are opening as warmer weather arrives for Memorial Day weekend.

St. Louis city has opened its two highest traffic pools at the Marquette Recreation Center and Fairground Park. Those two pools are open from noon to 6 p.m. over each of the next three days.

The city is still hiring lifeguards so it can open more public pools. If you are interested in a lifeguard opportunity in the city, click here for more information.

In St. Louis County, Aquaport in Maryland Heights is among the public pools opening Saturday. The attraction has multiple water slides, a lazy river and much more.

If you’re not a resident of Maryland Heights, you have to buy a ticket online to get in. Tickets are only available 24 hours prior to each day. If you would like to purchase a ticket or look into potential lifeguard opportunities at Aquaport, click here.