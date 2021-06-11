St. Louis City pools open for season today

ST. LOUIS – Outdoor pools in St. Louis City open for the season Friday, June 11. Indoor pools are already open.

The outdoor pools at Chambers, Fairgrounds, and Marquette were unable to open earlier because of a shortage of lifeguards. The pools will be open from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Mayor Tishaura Jones tweeted, “from lifeguards to emergency dispatchers to utility workers, St. Louis City government is looking to fill more than 100 vacant city positions.”

Work work work work work! (in my Rihanna voice) https://t.co/OEOF6NCxPP — Tishaura O. Jones (@tishaura) June 10, 2021

Jones asks people to apply for good-paying jobs that offer at least $15 an hour and competitive benefits.

The pools are off to a bit of a late start. They usually open at Memorial Day weekend or the weekend after. The delay is due to a shortage of lifeguards.

