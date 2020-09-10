St. Louis City releases guidelines for youth sports; similar to St. Louis County rules

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis City has outlined COVID-related health and safety guidelines for the return of youth sports for the coming season. The city’s measures are similar to those announced in St. Louis County, meaning some high school sports will not be played this fall.

Like the county, the city’s guidelines categorize the sports based on frequency of contact.

High-frequency of contact sports: basketball, boxing, ice hockey, tackle/flag/touch football, lacrosse, martial arts, rugby, water polo, and wrestling.

basketball, boxing, ice hockey, tackle/flag/touch football, lacrosse, martial arts, rugby, water polo, and wrestling. Moderate-frequency of contact sports : baseball, cheerleading, crew/rowing, dance team, fencing, floor hockey, field hockey, racquetball, soccer, softball, team handball, ultimate frisbee, and volleyball.

: baseball, cheerleading, crew/rowing, dance team, fencing, floor hockey, field hockey, racquetball, soccer, softball, team handball, ultimate frisbee, and volleyball. Low-frequency of contact sports: diving, extreme sports, gymnastics, rodeo, water skiing, adventure racing, bicycling, canoeing/kayaking, field events (high jump, pole vault, javelin, shot-put), golf, handball, horseback riding, skating (ice, in-line, roller), skateboarding, weight lifting, windsurfing, badminton, bodybuilding, bowling, orienteering, fishing, riflery, rope jumping, running, sailing, scuba diving, swimming, table tennis, tennis, and track.

Absolutely no competitions will be allowed for sports in the high and moderate-frequency of contact categories.

The guidelines also include sections on special considerations for individuals with health conditions, as well as screenings of both athletes and coaches.

You can read the city’s guidelines in their entirety below: