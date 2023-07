ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis City Reparations Commission meets again Wednesday night.

They are exploring ways to repair race-based harms like slavery and segregation. They’ve been meeting monthly since April, asking for your input.

They’ll report their findings to the mayor and board of aldermen next year. Wednesday’ night’s ‘s public meeting is at 6:00 p.m. at the New Northside Conference Center on Goodfellow Boulevard.