St. Louis City residents tell officials how American Recovery Act money should be spent

ST. LOUIS – The public has the opportunity to give their opinion Thursday on how St. Louis should spend its money from the American Recovery Act.

The St. Louis Aldermen are hosting the first in a series of online hearings Thursday.

The goal is to create capital investments in the city and address long-standing pre-pandemic inequalities.

Last week, Mayor Tishaura Jones recommended her own plan to spend $80 million in federal relief funds on violence prevention programs, youth jobs and programming, and utility and housing assistance.

Residents can participate in three public hearings by webinar or by phone Thursday, June 24 at 6 p.m.; Tuesday, June 29 at 9 a.m. and Wednesday, June 30 at 11 a.m., with more meetings to come.