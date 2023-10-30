ST. LOUIS – Another violent weekend that saw several people killed and others assaulted shook St. Louis City.

Police responded to the call at Leahy Avenue and North Kingshighway Boulevard around 2:40 a.m. Upon arrival, they found an adult male shot outside in the middle of the street. He was pronounced dead at the scene. So far, no name or age of the victim has been released just yet. The investigation is still in its early stages. The homicide there is just the latest of multiple murders over the weekend in the area.

Just after 12:30 a.m. Saturday, St. Louis Police rushed to the 4300 block of Beck on a shooting call. When they arrived, they found 32-year-old Stephen Robinson shot inside a kitchen in a home. Investigators told FOX 2 that Robinson was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police revealed that the suspect in the case, a 48-year-old man, remained on the scene and surrendered to police without incident. Authorities said officers recovered a gun, a large kitchen knife, and ballistic evidence as well.

Literally minutes before that call, police responded to the 3800 block of Evans for a report of multiple shots fired. When officers responded, they found a victim in the street suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene as well.

Then, just before midnight on Friday, St. Louis Police responded to another shooting call on the 5700 block of Thekla in north city. Investigators shared that officers found 29-year-old Sharrod Johnson. Johnson was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his torso. EMS crews rushed Johnson to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Then on Sunday, around 8:45 a.m., police reported three people assaulted at North Euclid and West Pine. We’re told the first victim was hit twice in the head with a glass bottle, and the second victim, an infant, suffered redness and swelling from being grabbed. Finally, the third victim, an elderly woman, had her arm broken and was choked. The victims received medical treatment and the suspect was arrested.

FOX 2 will update these stories with more information as it becomes available.