St. Louis City says mask mandate still in effect

A visitor wearing a mask to protect against the spread of COVID-19 passes a sign requiring masks, Tuesday, July 7, 2020, in San Antonio. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has declared masks or face coverings must be worn in public across most of the state as local officials across the state say their hospitals are becoming increasingly stretched and are in danger of becoming overrun as cases of the coronavirus surge. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

ST. LOUIS – The City of St. Louis Health Department is advising residents that the mask mandate is still in effect in the city.

The health department is issuing the advisory following the recent ruling by a Cole County judge which has ruled that local health orders imposed to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the state are illegal and should be lifted.

Judge Daniel Green ruled that orders such as quarantines and business closures violate the Missouri Constitution’s separation of powers clause affecting the executive, legislative and judicial branches of government.

St. Louis City says although the ramifications and ultimate disposition of this ruling is still being determined, the City is utilizing distinct local authority, in accordance and consistent with the requirements of State statute, for the continuing implementation of its Mask Mandate.

The health department says its goal is to ensure the maximum number of individuals take prudent precautions to reduce the exposure to and slow the spread of SARS CoV-2, the virus which causes COVID-19.

“There is evidence of transmission of SARS CoV-2 in all City of St. Louis zip codes and across the metropolitan area,” says Dr. Mati Hlatshwayo Davis, Director of Health for the City of St. Louis.

Dr. Davis says more than 35% of eligible City of St. Louis residents have not received a single dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and are at risk of severe complications if infected with the virus.