ST. LOUIS – St. Louis City SC, BJC Healthcare, and St. Louis Children’s Hospital are kicking off Major League Soccer’s ‘Kick Childhood Cancer’ campaign at Wednesday night’s match against FC Dallas. It’s just ahead of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month in September.

Children and survivors of cancer will share their stories. Fans can help out by bidding on City SC home kits and jerseys, which will benefit St. Louis Children’s Hospital.

They also encourage you to wear yellow or gold to the match, which is the color for childhood cancer. You can also donate on the team’s website.