ST. LOUIS — St. Louis City SC is partnering with Together Credit Union and the Gateway Region YMCA to launch a new youth program called soccer for our city. It will help teens cover the cost to play in the YMCA’S soccer program. Organizers want more local kids to have access to soccer.

“You learn so much more than the game of soccer, right. How to work with a team. How to collaborate, how to communicate, a wide range of skills. That’s going to help you whether you’re a soccer player or whether you go to benefit another organization in the city of St. Louis. So really, it’s all about building a foundation today for the future of our youth in the city of St. Louis,” said Tom Kraus.

Together Credit Union donated $10,000 to the program.