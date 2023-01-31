ST. LOUIS – A giant soccer ball is temporarily on display at Kiener Plaza in downtown St. Louis. A quick response code links soccer fans to opportunities for prizes, including a personalized St. Louis City SC jersey and a $1,000 Adidas gift card. Soccer fans are ready for the inaugural season to begin.

“You can already tell the energy is there,” said Alex Nicolazzi, a St. Louis resident.

A new food and drink establishment at Union Station is also ready for the season to begin. The Pitch Athletic Club & Tavern is opening on Feb. 27. Soccer fans will be able to watch matches from all Major Soccer League teams.

“We thought it was important to welcome our new neighbors across the way there and highlight the rich soccer history in St. Louis,” said Cameron Schoeffel, director of sales and entertainment for St. Louis Union Station.

He said fans will be able to enjoy pre-game pep rallies, live entertainment, and watch parties.

“I can’t wait,” said Sean Roarty, a soccer fan. “I’m a season ticket holder.”

He said his love for soccer extends back to the indoor soccer days of the St. Louis Steamers.

Single-match tickets went on sale Tuesday via an exclusive presale for myCITY+ members. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Feb. 2.