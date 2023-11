ST. LOUIS — A gut-wrenching loss. St. Louis City SC has officially been eliminated from the MLS playoffs after a 2-1 loss against rival Sporting KC.

Fans watched on Sunday at Citypark, cheering on their team to the end.

A disappointing end to a storybook inaugural season. A season featuring sell-out crowds, historic success, and a city full of hope.

St. Louis City SC won 17 games this season. They set a MLS record for the most wins by an expansion team in their first season.