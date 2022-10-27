ST. LOUIS – The first game of Major League Soccer (MLS) team St. Louis City SC has been set. The team will play German club Bayer 04 Leverkusen on Nov. 16.

The announcement comes a little over a month since the stadium had a major electrical setback when CITYPARK’s circuit room flooded.

“Been waiting so long to get an opportunity like this for the city,” said Andrew Shipp, a high school soccer coach.

Shipp said he hopes the team will inspire his athletes.

“For a long time, I wasn’t sure if it was ever going to happen,” he said. “It’s something I’ve hoped for a long time. That top level of United States soccer, and now we have it right here at home.”

The tickets for the game go on sale Friday at 2 p.m.

“I hope I can get tickets to the game,” said Chaz Stephens. “I’m excited for the team to get started.”

According to Amsterdam Tavern General Manager Billy Holley, the team will also help the business.

“It’s a slam dunk for us,” Holley said. “It can really only enhance what we do here.”

St. Louis City SC is expected to kick off the MLS season toward the end of February.