ST. LOUIS – Even with all the hype about a city with a rich soccer history, some bar and restaurant operators in the area say crowds on Saturday for the home debut of St. Louis City SC at CITYPARK exceeded expectations.

“We expected a lot,” said Cameron Snively, manager at Maggie O’Brien’s. “Everything was just beautiful.”

“There were soccer fans from pretty much all parts of the world,” said Alon Salomon, manager of Syberg’s on Market Street. “I saw a lot of international fans that were here watching.”

Some nearby bars and restaurants told FOX 2 no one was available for an interview on Monday because managers were resting up from the busy weekend.

Maggie O’Briens and Syberg’s managers say they are ready to welcome fans back for both home and away matches.

Another team generating excitement in St. Louis announced more tickets were going on sale for its home opener. The St. Louis BattleHawks are hoping to fill the Dome at America’s Center for their first home game of the season on Sunday, March 12.

Snively and Salomon both say that BattleHawks fans have helped their own businesses as well.