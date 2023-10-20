ST. LOUIS — St. Louis City SC is hosting a free block party this weekend ahead of the club’s final regular-season home match at Citypark. It’s happening Friday and Saturday on the Lou Fusz Plaza outside Citypark. There is plenty of food, giveaways, games, and live music. Ava Max, known for her hit Sweet But Psycho, headlines tonight.

To attend tonight’s events, you need to claim a free admission ticket. They are first come, first-served. Tickets are not needed for Saturday’s event.

The fun begins tonight at 6 p.m. and Saturday at 4 p.m. St. Louis City SC takes on the Seattle Sounders FC Saturday at 8 p.m.