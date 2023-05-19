ST. LOUIS – St. Louis City SC may be an expansion franchise, but they already have a rivalry.

The team hosts cross-state competitor Sporting KC at CITYPARK on Saturday night. To get fans ready for the big match, the team hosted a block party downtown.

The block party started at 6 p.m. Friday with performances from Gin Blossoms, Charlotte Sands, and more. There were food and beverages from local vendors at the event. City SC expected around 4,500 people to attend the block party. They will host another one on Saturday at 5 p.m.

The match between City SC and Sporting KC starts at 8:30 p.m. Saturday.