ST. LOUIS – The home of St. Louis CITY SC is hosting another World Cup watch party as the United States Men’s National Soccer Team takes on England Friday afternoon.

Gates at CITYPARK opened at 9 a.m. Friday. And while the 800 highly-coveted seats in the stadium’s Ultra Club have already sold out, fans can still cheer on the USMNT inside the brew pub, which is located on the corner of 20th and Olive streets.

Entry is first come, first served.

Fans are encouraged not to bring bags to expedite the entry process. But if you must, the stadium has a clear bag policy. Most small wallets and clutches are allowed, but they’ll be inspected by security. They’ve got a full list of prohibited items, including selfie sticks, over on their website.

The next watch party at CITYPARK stadium will be on Tuesday, when the USMNT faces Iran in both teams’ final group stage match.

Toy drive

Fans are also encouraged to bring toys to CITYPARK for a special Toys for Tots drive.

St. Louis CITY SC is accepting new, unwrapped toys for infants all the way up to 16-year-olds at the brew pub and Ultra Club.

If you’re interested in donating to older kids, consider items like sporting equipment, books, curling irons, board games, and backpacks. Realistic-looking weapons and gifts with food will not be accepted.