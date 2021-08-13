St. Louis CITY SC making progress on stadium construction

ST. LOUIS, MO – The construction for St. Louis CITY SC’s new soccer stadium has made major progress towards completion of the project.

The final steel beam of the stadium’s superstructure was placed on Thurs., Aug. 12 by the team’s construction partners Mortenson, Alberici and L. Keeley (MAKjv).

Over 5,326 tons , more than 10 million pounds, of steel have been placed into the structure of the stadium since December of 2020. The heaviest beam weighing 76,000 pounds.

The pre-cast phase of construction is now finished and concrete floors are places on all decks. The project has seen 900,000 craft hours and will pass 1 million hours this September. The project will now move to finishing the canopy scaffold as well as roofing, curtain walls, field lighting, speaker supports and metal panels.

The next phase will see exterior enclosure and interior mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and finishes. Later this year the team is hoping to celebrate the first seats being anchored in the stadium.

Additionally, there is ongoing foundation work for the fan pavilion, and the team’s new state-of-the-art training facility. The construction team is looking to begin structural work ,for the training facility, within the next few weeks.