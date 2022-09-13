ST. LOUIS – Major League Soccer’s newest team, St. Louis City SC, now has a team store open for business.

The City SC store is located at Market and 21st street in the Downtown West neighborhood. The director of retail for City Goods, Julie Marsh, said the team has its own unique color.

“It’s a custom color to our team,” Marsh said. “So far, there is no other sport in the world using our team color. For the most part, the public will be with our primary crest that features colors inspired by the St. Louis flag. Some city red, as well as river blue, and then more recently, fans have been seeing little peaks of our secondary crest, which is our street crest.”

Soccer fans were stopping by the City Goods store Tuesday to pick up a unique set of soccer shoes.

“Big fan,” said Ishaq Alhejoj, a soccer fan. “I love soccer. Die soccer. Today, I came out. I had to get my shoes and the shirt to match.”

Andy Haase, CEO of the Saint Louis City Punks—a supporters group for City SC, said soccer continues to grow.

“MLS is growing,” Haase said. “Soccer is real big in the states. I think it draws in a younger, more energetic crowd. It’s the game of the world, a beautiful game.”