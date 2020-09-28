St. Louis City schools to resume all sports

ST. LOUIS – In a stunning turn of events, the St. Louis City Health Department informed city schools they can resume all sports with a couple of expectations.

Dr. Frank Echols, the St. Louis City director of health, hosted a Zoom call with city schools.

Dr. Echols is insisting on two protocols: there should be no spectators at sporting events and players must be tested before they can return to compete.

Each school must get its safety protocols approved by the city as well.

A spokesperson from St. Mary’s High School says, “Soccer should be ready in a week to 10 days. Football has their first scheduled game for Oct. 9.”

Saint Louis University High School Athletic Director Chris Muskoph said the school is pivoting and getting their plan in place.

“SLUH will be in communication with the city health director, Dr. Frank Echols, to propose protocols that will allow us to provide approved opportunities for our student-athletes to compete,” Muskoph said.

The first possible date SLUH could play football would be Oct. 9, but the school is not setting a date until their safety protocols are approved by the city health department.

On Tuesday, county athletic directors are scheduled to meet about sports.