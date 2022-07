ST. LOUIS – Friday marks just ten days until Election Day, and the St. Louis City Election Board is giving voting equipment a test drive.

Machines are undergoing logic and accuracy tests as required by state law. Workers will make sure the machines give accurate vote counts and function properly. They will be put to the test Friday at 10 a.m at the Board of Election Commissioners‘ office Downtown.

Officials want to make sure they work during the Missouri primary on August 2nd.