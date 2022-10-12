ST. LOUIS – The city of St. Louis has the highest rate of mental health-related emergency room visits in the entire state of Missouri.

That’s according to the St. Louis Department of Health. Now the department is launching a new Behavioral Health Bureau.

The new bureau will focus on increasing access to mental healthcare and substance abuse treatment. Health officials said access to treatment is key to improving public safety. The new health bureau is funded in the city’s new budget, with additional money from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.

St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones and members of the CDC will be attending Wednesday’s announcement. It’s happening at 11:15 a.m. at the St. Louis Health Department.

