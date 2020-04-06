St. Louis City to provide additional shelter for unhoused individuals

ST. LOUIS – Beginning Monday, the city of St. Louis is partnering with a local homeless advocacy organization to provide a new place for the less fortunate to stay while the city responds to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Mayor Lyda Krewson said City Hope St. Louis will operate and manage a shelter facility at the site of the former Little Sisters of the Poor property on N. Florissant Road.

“Our goal is always to get people into housing. But we recognize that right now, individuals experiencing homelessness are particularly vulnerable,” Krewson said.

Additional rooms and beds will be available to those experiencing homelessness. Anyone who wants to be admitted will undergo a health screening test, per recommendations from the city health department and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

City Hope will operate the shelter on a 24-basis and maintain an appropriate amount of staffing; meals and laundry services will be available.

In addition, City Hope will introduce various life skill programs to individuals at the shelter and aid them in the journey from homelessness to housing.

If you or someone you know is need of shelter or housing assistance, please contact the St. Louis Regional Housing Hotline at 314-802-5444 or the United Way by dialing 211.

For more information about COVID-19 prevention, testing locations, and symptoms, please call

the City’s Department of Health at 314-657-1499 or visit its website.