St. Louis City votes unanimously to extend mask mandate

ST. LOUIS– St. Louis City Board of Aldermen have voted unanimously to extend the city’s mask mandate. The vote on Resolution 81 was 28-0.

Resolution 81 says St. Louis City is classified by the CDC as a high COVID transmission area and only about 45 percent of eligible residents in the city are fully vaccinated.

A spokesperson for Board of Aldermen President Lewis Reed says it is a binding resolution because it is an extension of a mandate that was already in place.

The resolution points out that a new state law says public health orders may only be issued for 30 days in a 6 month period when the governor has declared a state of emergency.

After 30 days, local governing bodies have to approve any extensions. There is some question about the extension issue since Governor Mike Parson signed an executive order on Friday declaring a state of emergency over Missouri.

The city’s mask mandate order expired on Saturday.

Mayor Tishaura Jones says she is grateful that the board bassed this vital resolution.

The Missouri Attorney General has filed a lawsuit over the city’s mask mandate. No word on the status of that legal battle.

However, in St. Louis County a judge issued a preliminary injunction against St. Louis County’s mask mandate. That means the county can not enforce the order as court proceedings continue.

Page said since the county council passed a resolution on Friday supporting the county mask mandate. The county’s legal counsel has asked a judge to lift the preliminary injunction blocking the county from imposing the mandate.