St. Louis city wraps up day 1 of 2-part mega vaccination event

ST. LOUIS – The city of St. Louis wrapped up day one of its two-part mass vaccination event happening this weekend. They are trying to get more residents vaccinated now that the supply of vaccines is increasing.

People started showing up at the dome in downtown St. Louis as early as 6 a.m. to line up for their shot. The marathon to get shots in arms continues Sunday. We caught up with the director of the city’s health department about this process so far.

With invitations, IDs, and insurance cards, more than 1,000 people showed up to receive their first dose of the Moderna vaccine at the dome downtown.

Director of Health for the city of St. Louis, Dr. Frederick Echols said after a few go-arounds of mass vaccination, the city is getting into the swing of this tedious task.

“I think the health department is finally getting its cadence, a steady cadence Of COVID-19 vaccinations so we’re really excited,” Echols said.

As the state’s availability of the vaccine increases, Echols said they needed more space and the dome was the right venue.

“We partnered with Explore Saint Louis, America Center. It has been a place where a lot of our conferences and different types of mega-events have been held here so we thought it was appropriate for us to hold our mass vaccination clinic here,” Echols said.

On day one, the city expected to vaccinate between 1,500 and 2,000. The same on Sunday.

The lines were long and wrapped around the street at one point, mirroring a trend in St. Louis County. Echols said the city has noticed fewer people in underserved communities signing up to get the vaccine.

“What that speaks to is the digital divide so individuals who are living in poverty without access to broadband or access to register electronically, so it’s truly up to the health department to let them know that there are opportunities to get vaccinated,” Echols said.

Echols said the city is working to assist with transportation, communication, and bridging the gap for residents with limited access to internet to apply.

Health officials continue to learn more about resources and reaching the community and people are excited to finall get that invitation.

“I believe this is the first step and I’m confident that as long as we’re all participating then that will help to slow the spread. I think we’re still a ways away from will be considered normal,” Echols said.

You need to use the Washington Street entrance and must have an invitation.