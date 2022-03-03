St. Louis City’s mask mandate to expire this weekend

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – One of the last mask mandates in the state of Missouri will expire this weekend. The City of St. Louis Department of Health will not ask the Board of Aldermen to renew the latest commissioner’s order. The city cites a downward trend in COVID cases in the region as the reason for the decision. The mandate will expire on March 5 at 11:59 p.m.

“I understand that transitions are challenging, especially in a pandemic where they are often sudden,” writes Dr. Mati Hlatshwayo Davis, Director of Health for the City of St. Louis. “The priority must still be a community harm reduction approach because we are still not out of the woods.”

The City of St. Louis Department of Health recommends that people wear masks indoors, especially if they are in high-risk groups, such as the elderly, people with pre-existing medical conditions, the immunocompromised, and children that are not yet eligible for vaccination.

“I encourage St. Louisans to respect the personal choice of those who continue wearing masks in public spaces, and if you have not yet been vaccinated or boosted, make sure you do so as soon as you can,” writes Mayor Tishaura O. Jones.

The mask mandates in St. Louis County and the state of Illinois ended Monday. Lifting the mask requirement in St. Louis county comes after the CDC announced a new way to measure COVID levels in communities. It uses factors including how many COVID patients have been admitted to local hospitals in the last week, how many local hospital beds are filled with COVID patients, and how many new COVID cases a county has had in the last week.